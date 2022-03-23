Advertisement
“The Underwater Bubble Show” coming to Harford Community College in April

The family friendly “The Underwater Bubble Show” will be presented at Harford Community College’s Amoss Center on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

The colorful show takes place in the imaginary land of “Bubblelandia” and features its inhabitants such as seahorses, starfish, mermaids and more.

The character Mr. B finds himself transported as if by magic to Bubblelandia, a special, colorful, happy place to linger, savor and marvel but, above all, a place to dream. The inhabitants carry Mr. B along his imaginary journey in this beautiful underwater world where fantasy becomes reality, and the audience is invited to follow him.

The show is considered a modern fairy tale and contains references from classics such as “Pinocchio,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Peter Pan.”

All tickets are reserved seating: Magic Circle $40, includes photo opportunity; premier $30, orchestra $25, and terrace $20. Tickets are required for everyone who enters the theater, regardless of age, and can be purchased at harford.universitytickets.com.

For disability accommodations or more information, call HCC’s ticketing office at 443-412-2211 or email them at ticketing@harford.edu.

A Maryland State Arts Council grant is supporting the show.

