“The Underwater Bubble Show” coming to Harford Community College in April

The family friendly “The Underwater Bubble Show” will be presented at Harford Community College’s Amoss Center on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

The colorful show takes place in the imaginary land of “Bubblelandia” and features its inhabitants such as seahorses, starfish, mermaids and more.

The character Mr. B finds himself transported as if by magic to Bubblelandia, a special, colorful, happy place to linger, savor and marvel but, above all, a place to dream. The inhabitants carry Mr. B along his imaginary journey in this beautiful underwater world where fantasy becomes reality, and the audience is invited to follow him.

The show is considered a modern fairy tale and contains references from classics such as “Pinocchio,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Peter Pan.”

All tickets are reserved seating: Magic Circle $40, includes photo opportunity; premier $30, orchestra $25, and terrace $20. Tickets are required for everyone who enters the theater, regardless of age, and can be purchased at harford.universitytickets.com.

For disability accommodations or more information, call HCC’s ticketing office at 443-412-2211 or email them at ticketing@harford.edu.

A Maryland State Arts Council grant is supporting the show.