Series of lectures on Underground Railroad begin Saturday at Havre de Grace museum

The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum will hold a series of lectures on the museum’s recently installed exhibit, “The Underground Railroad -- Other Voices of Freedom.”

The first lecture and discussion will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at the museum, 100 Lafayette Street.

Museum president Bruce Russell is curator of the permanent exhibit, which focuses on the Underground Railroad’s history in the Upper Chesapeake Bay region. Russell will discuss the research that went into the creation of each story showcased in the exhibit, and the museum’s overall approach in presenting these stories.

This will be the first of four lectures about the exhibit. Other lectures will include:

The legal battle over the ownership of an African-American woman from the Darlington area of Harford Count, that was one of the precursors to the Civil War, which will be presented by the museum’s assistant exhibit curator, Juliette Moore.

The African American artists featured in this exhibit and their processes and research, which will be presented by the museum’s exhibit arts’ curator, Ms. Leslie Kaufman.

The bounty hunters, bloodhounds and extortion, also to be presented by Moore.

For more information, call the museum at 410-939-4800.