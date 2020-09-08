Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Aberdeen Royal Farms store

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store on Route 22 in Aberdeen last week, but as of Tuesday, the prize remains unclaimed.
The ticket was purchased on Friday, Sept. 4, at the new Royal Farms at 3710 Churchville Road, near the I-95 and Route 22 interchange.
Lottery game winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to Maryland Lottery. Players can check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps.
Winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 5, were 15-21-22-27-47, and the Powerball was 7.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, with the jackpot estimated at $75 million.