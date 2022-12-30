UMUCH receives grant from Albert P. Close Foundation

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace and the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center have received a $22,500 grant from The Albert P. Close Foundation, according to a UMUCH news release.

The grant enables the Family Birthplace’s “Hold Them Close” program to allow substance-exposed newborns to remain roomed with their families rather than have to go to the Special Care Nursery, according to the news release.

The grant also will partially fund a therapist to provide support for young adults and adolescents through the crisis center.

“We are so grateful to The Close Foundation for their long-term partnership and support of our work,” UMUCH President Elizabeth Wise said in the release. “Their generosity to the Family Birthplace and the Crisis Center is a wonderful example of the support our medical system receives from the community for vital programs that allow us to enhance care for a very vulnerable population of patients.”

The Close Foundation has supported 40 patients and families equipment needed for the “Hold Them Close” program over the last two years.

The foundation has granted over $100,000 over the years to UMUCH in support of programs for young people, according to the release.