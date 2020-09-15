University of Maryland Medical System hosting free men’s health community webinar Wednesday

Family history impacts one’s health but everyday choices can have a big impact on current and future health, health officials at the University of Maryland Medical System say.
Men tend to not be as proactive as women about regular doctor visits, which often has a direct correlation on their health, said Dr. Jason Federline, a family medicine physician with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group.
Federline will be presenting a discussion on men’s health issues at a UMMS lunchtime community webinar at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 16, as part of the system’s “Let’s Talk About Health” series. The webinar is free, and individuals are asked to register in advance on the UMMS website.
“It’s critical that men and those who care for them focus on their health and well-being," Federline said in a release. “When compared to women, men more likely to defer seeking medical attention for prevention, mental health, and sexual health. Men are also more likely to die prematurely, when compared to women, from preventable illness.”
During the webinar, Federline will addressing why it’s important for men to have regular doctor visits. Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so checkups help identify issues early or before they can become a problem, according to a news release about the webinar.
He’ll also discuss statistics such as how men are half as likely to see a health care provider for a physical exam as women; that men die at higher rates than women for 9 of the top 10 causes of death; that nearly one-third of men say they should be feeling “extremely sick” to see the doctor, a common barrier to seeking health care; that nearly half (48%) of men are diagnosed with at least one chronic condition; that only half of all men older than age 18 meet federal physical activity guidelines for aerobic activity and exercise; and that about 21% of men die of all causes between the ages of 15-64 years compared to 12% of women.
Men’s earlier mortality and higher rates of illness are due in part to less healthy lifestyles.
“Through our free webinars, we are bringing our clinical expertise to communities across Maryland in hopes of offering education about a variety of important health topics,” said Donna Jacobs, Senior Vice President, Government, Regulatory Affairs and Community Health, for UMMS.
UMMS includes Upper Chesapeake Health, which operates Harford County’s two hospitals: Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace.