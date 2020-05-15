'We all have fears and anxieties’: Doctors, nurses at Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air face threats on front line of virus fight

The symptoms, too, are unpleasant: fevers upward of 105 degrees, muscle aches and coughing. Though the work is draining physically and emotionally, seeing patients leave the hospital with a clean bill of health is its own reward, Vest said. One elderly man, she recalled, had been in the hospital for 27 days before being released last Sunday. His family was there to support him, and all the nurses were hoping he would recover. So when he left the hospital, “there was not a dry eye in the house,” Vest said.