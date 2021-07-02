xml:space="preserve">
‘Topping off’ ceremony celebrates Upper Chesapeake Health’s new Aberdeen campus

By Aegis staff
The Aegis
Jul 02, 2021 5:00 AM

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health held a topping off ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium last week to celebrate the vertical construction progress on the new Aberdeen medical campus site.

UCH leaders and board members, Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady and members of Erdman, the project’s design and construction team, signed a steel beam, a tradition for new construction.

Community members who attended the IronBirds’ games June 24-27 games were also invited to add their signatures. The beam will frame a historic timeline display within the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center – Aberdeen campus when it opens in spring 2023, according to a news release from the health system.

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health President/CEO Lyle E. Sheldon adds his signature to the large steel beam during the topping off ceremony Thursday June 24, 2021 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium to celebrate the vertical construction progress on the new Aberdeen medical campus site. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“The topping off ceremony helped us mark an important milestone in the construction of our new Aberdeen medical campus,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, President and CEO of Upper Chesapeake Health, in a statement.

“We were pleased to invite those involved with the project as well as the greater community to sign a steel beam that will be part of permanent display that will mark a new chapter in health care delivery in Harford County.”

When it opens, $120 million, 175,000 square-foot Aberdeen medical campus will include a 24/7 Emergency Department with a helipad for emergency transfers; short-stay medical care beds; expanded inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services; primary and specialty care physician offices; and full diagnostic services, including radiology, laboratory and infusion.

