Upper Chesapeake settles on Merritt property for new medical facility in Aberdeen

Upper Chesapeake Health settled last week on the Aberdeen property that will be the site of a new freestanding medical center and behavioral health center. On Thursday, it hung a sign on the building announcing what has been discussed for the last year.
“UM UCH has finalized the purchase of its Aberdeen property located at 635 McHenry Road off of Route 22 near I-95,” UM Upper Chesapeake Health announced on its Facebook page Thursday evening.
In an interview Thursday night, Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of Upper Chesapeake Health, said “What this really means is it’s another step in moving forward on this journey, to finish development of our campus in Aberdeen.
“We’re looking to doing something different in health care over there. This will continue the momentum of the plan we’ve been talking about for so many years."
He said it’s a “big step” in the process.
The property was purchased from Merritt Properties for $18 million, according to a news release from Upper Chesapeake. Work is expected to begin in August.
Upper Chesapeake is still waiting for regulatory approval from the State of Maryland before it can develop a timeline for when the project will begin, a hospital spokesperson said earlier this month.
The Maryland Health Care Commission is reviewing the application.
The commission requested more information on the application that was submitted, which the health system is preparing answers for and will send back in the next 30 days, Sheldon said.
The state also granted a right-in, right-out access off Route 22 for the roughly 36-acre property where Upper Chesapeake intends to build freestanding medical center and behavioral health facility.
It will replace the aging Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace.
Upper Chesapeake had planned to build its new facilities on the property it owns in Havre de Grace but withdrew its plans in April 2018.
“The City of Aberdeen is excited for Upper Chesapeake to be taking the next step toward finishing reconstruction and opening the Aberdeen University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health facility and we stand ready to help in any way we can in the process,” Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said Thursday.
Plans for the new medical campus call for “a comprehensive array of health care services ... including a full-service 24/7 emergency department, medical stay beds for patients with short stay medical care needs, imaging, lab and cardiovascular testing, as well as respiratory care and physical therapy services required for those receiving care at the medical campus," according to a November 2018 letter for UM UCH leadership.