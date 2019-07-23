Man dies after jumping from Tydings Bridge

A 50-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after jumping from the I-95 Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge between Harford and Cecil counties, according to Maryland State Police.
The incident happened at 2:27 p.m., when the victim stopped his car in the middle lane of the northbound section of the bridge, walked over to the side and jumped into the Susquehanna River below, according to Sgt. Beads of the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack in Perryville.
The man’s body was recovered from the water by Maryland Natural Resources Police; he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of his family, Beads said.
The northbound right-hand lane, one of six total on the Tydings Bridge, was closed after the man jumped, but all lanes were open as of the evening, according to Beads. He said no other people were injured during the incident.
Beads encouraged people who are thinking of taking their lives to call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number is 1-800-273-8255, or people can visit the Lifeline’s website, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
People in Maryland who are thinking about hurting themselves, or are struggling with addiction or mental health issues, can call the state’s Helpline at 211 and select option 1. They can also send a text message to 898211 or visit https://211md.org, according to the Maryland Department of Health website.