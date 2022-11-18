Two tractor trailers collide in Abingdon, leaving three people injured

Three people were injured Friday morning in a two vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Harford County, officials said.

Around 1:45 a.m., troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to northbound Interstate 95 in Abingdon for a report of a two-vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.

After preliminary investigation, investigators found that the driver of a 2015 freightliner was unable to avoid a 2012 freightliner which was disabled in the roadway and crashed into it.

Following the crash, northbound I-95 was closed for about 2 hours and 44 minutes. Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the 2015 freightliner were flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the other freightliner was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.