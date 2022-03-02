Two arrested, charged with murder in death of elderly Edgewood man

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and a woman with murder in connection with the Feb. 18 death of a 71-year-old Edgewood resident, the department said Tuesday.
Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, and Armando Moreno, Jr., 50, both of Edgewood, are charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault and auto theft.
Gerald Wayne Champ, 71, was discovered dead in his home after officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on the 2300 block of Perry Avenue in Edgewood.
Champ was found face down in his living room with severe injuries to the front of his head. The injuries were consistent with some form of trauma, according to court documents.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Champ’s body and found that he died from trauma to his upper body.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office identified Zentz and Armando as suspects after conducting interviews with Champ’s family and friends, according to court documents. Investigators found that Champ used to drive Zentz and Moreno around when they spent time together.
Eyewitness accounts and text messages recovered from Champ’s phone showed they were in contact the weekend before Champ’s death. Many of the text messages contained inquiries about getting money from Champ, according to court documents.
Investigators also linked Champ’s stolen 2003 Ford Explorer to the suspects. Detectives recovered and viewed video footage showing the victim’s Explorer pulling into the area of Windlass Glenn Road and Ramble Run Road followed by an SUV resembling one that was allegedly stolen from Crane Road by Zentz and Moreno, according to court documents.
Deputies served Zentz and Moreno with arrest warrants on March 1 at the Harford County Detention Center, where they were being held without bail on Baltimore County home invasion charges, according to Baltimore County police.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the suspects, the victim or his vehicle, is asked to call Det. Golden with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5430. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7 Lockup.
The suspects’ public defender currently has no comment on the case.