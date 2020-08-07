xml:space="preserve">
Maryland State Police trooper involved in crash on I-95 near Havre de Grace

By
The Aegis
Aug 07, 2020 11:48 AM
A Maryland State Police Trooper vehicle was involved in a crash on I-95 northbound near Havre de Grace, under the Route 155 overpass.
A Maryland State Police trooper was injured after his police cruiser was struck and crashed during a chase of a vehicle that was reportedly stolen Friday on I-95 near Havre de Grace.

The Susquehanna Hose Company reported it was responding to the crash on northbound I-95 under the Route 155 overpass at approximately 11 a.m. A Medevac helicopter was requested.

The reportedly stolen vehicle fled into Delaware and is now being pursued by police there, according to a tweet from the Maryland State Police.

Questions to the Maryland State Police were not immediately answered.
This article will be updated.

A Maryland State Police Trooper vehicle was involved in a crash on I-95 northbound near Havre de Grace, under the Route 155 overpass. A Medevac helicopter was called to the scene.
