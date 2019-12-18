Five members of Troop 777, based at Bel Air United Methodist Church, were presented Sunday with their Eagle Scout ranks, the highest award obtainable from the Boy Scouts of America.
Jack Campbell, Julian Ferdick, Ethan Rapp, Lucas Wheeler and Connor Seeley have each earned the rank of Eagle, which requires a Scout to earn at least 21 merit badges - 13 of which are required - and demonstrate Scout spirit and leadership in their troop.
They must meet all the requirements of preceding ranks, which includes competence in camping, knot tying, citizenship, character development, personal fitness and life skills and community service. They must also complete an Eagle project that serves their community and obtain five letters of recommendation for the Eagle Board of Review.
Jack Campbell
For his Eagle Scout project, Jack Campbell, a senior at Fallston High School, created an additional indoor learning space at Jerusalem Mill Historic Center in Kingsville. His project included enclosing an existing pavilion using period appropriate board and batten.
Campbell is a member of the National Honor Society and Fallston High School Drama Company’s tech crew, is president of the school’s Film Club and active in St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air.
He started his Scouting career in second grade as a Wolf Scout. He soon began going on weekend camping trips and attending weeklong summer camp. Jack’s leadership skills progressed as a patrol leader, quartermaster, assistant senior patrol leader and trainer. He has visited four high adventure bases and attended the 2017 National Jamboree.
Julian Ferdick
Julian Ferdick, who graduated from Patterson Mill High School in May, created a 9-Square court at Bel Air United Methodist Church for the use and enrichment of the church youth and community.
In addition to his Scouts, Ferdick was in the marching band at Patterson Mill for four years, ran cross country for two years and went on summer mission trips with his church youth group. He graduated from Marine bootcamp at Parris Island Dec. 6.
Ethan Rapp
A senior in the International Baccalaureate Program at Edgewood High School, Ethan Rapp built a gagaball pit (dodgeball court) at Christ our King Presbyterian Church in Bel Air for use by all the different youth groups that meet at the church and in the neighborhood.
Rapp hopes to attend college to study film and television. He plays the French horn and mellophone and participated in concert and marching band until this year when scheduling issues made it too difficult to continue. He is a member of the Emmorton Recreation karate program and holds a brown belt in Tang Soo Do; he is working toward his black belt. He is a member of his church’s youth group and enjoys attending social activities, retreats and mission/service trips with them.
Rapp joined Cub Scouts as a tiger in the first grade and Troop 777 in the spring of fifth grade. He has attended most of the summer camps, two STEM camps at Broad Creek and Jamboree this year. Reflecting his career aspirations, among the merit badges that he earned are art, music, animation and movie making, but his favorite merit badge is climbing. He has held the positions of historian, patrol leader and troop guide twice.
Lucas Wheeler
Lucas Wheeler, a junior at Bel Air High, is following in the footsteps of his two older brothers and his father, who are all Eagle Scouts. His Eagle project was to install an engraved brick pathway leading up to the flagpole at his church, Bel Air United Methodist.
At Bel Air, he played JV football for two years and ran track and field for a year. He also is actively involved in Bel Air Drama Company and has performed in “Hairspray” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
Not only is he actively involved in Troop 777, he is a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow and part of Venturing Crew 777. He has been the ASPL, chaplain and a patrol leader. He has also attended summer camp every year since becoming a Boy Scout and more than 50 weekend trips and is a Triple Crown Award recipient for completing an intense experience at the Bechtel Summit, surviving temperatures below 33 degrees in 33′ F weather in Okpik, Minn., working as a musher for five days. This summer, he hiked more than 75 Miles in seven days through the mountains at Philmont Scout Reservation in Cimmiron, New Mexico.
Connor Seeley
Connor Seeley, an 11th grade honor student in the Biomedical Sciences Program at Bel Air High School, installed a new concrete path at his church, Four Evangelists Orthodox Church in Bel Air, for his Eagle project. The path, which was completed in time for the church’s Easter procession in the spring, allows for easier and safer passage avoiding steps.
Seeley has a strong faith as an Orthodox Christian, is a regular altar server in his church, is part of the National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, marching band, plays the alto and baritone sax for the Harford Youth Jazz Ensemble and studies Taekwondo several days a week. Seeley plans to attend college and become a biomedical engineer.
Seeley has been a scout in Troop 777 since the first grade and has made many amazing memories with his dad and scout family, especially their trek this past summer at Philmont Scout Reservation. He has grown with his fellow Scouts, learning outdoor and survival skills, being exposed to experiences he wouldn’t otherwise have had and fostering a love of the outdoors. Seeley has served as a patrol leader, den chief and instructor within Troop 777 and is part of the Order of the Arrow, along with his father, Joseph.