Not only is he actively involved in Troop 777, he is a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow and part of Venturing Crew 777. He has been the ASPL, chaplain and a patrol leader. He has also attended summer camp every year since becoming a Boy Scout and more than 50 weekend trips and is a Triple Crown Award recipient for completing an intense experience at the Bechtel Summit, surviving temperatures below 33 degrees in 33′ F weather in Okpik, Minn., working as a musher for five days. This summer, he hiked more than 75 Miles in seven days through the mountains at Philmont Scout Reservation in Cimmiron, New Mexico.