Triple fatal crash under investigation in Cecil County

Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that claimed three lives late Friday night in Cecil County.

Troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack and EMS personnel from Cecil County responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Route 316 overpass in Elkton, shortly after 11:40 p.m.

Savitri Pokhan, 43, of New York, Renaldo Smith, 28, of Henrico, Virginia, and Michael Zazim, 20, of Henrico, Virginia, were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. The vehicle involved wasa 2017 Acura MDX, according to the news release.

In a preliminary investigation, police found that Pokhan, driver of the Acura, was traveling southbound on I-95 when for reasons unknown at this time, the car left the travel lanes and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder. The vehicle traveled up the guardrail, struck a sign and a concrete pillar at the Route 316 overpass.

Investigators said they believe Smith was the front passenger and Zazim was the rear passenger. Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators said they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash, according to the release. They were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation.