Aberdeen to hold Thursday input sessions on future of trash service

Aberdeen will host two meetings Thursday where citizens can weigh in on the future of the city’s trash service, a hot-button issue.
The sessions will be held in the council chambers of city hall Thursday at 1 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m. Each session will take approximately an hour, and light refreshments will be served, the city announced.
The city encouraged citizens RSVP to the events, which have a maximum capacity of 58 people per-session to comply with social distancing guidelines. Face masks will also be required, the city announced.
City staff have been considering options to replace or rejuvenate Aberdeen’s trash collection service, which has been plagued with aging vehicles, high maintenance costs and low levels of staffing as the amount of trash generated in the city has increased year over year.
The current model is not sustainable, director of public works Kyle Torster told the city council at previous meetings, and the trash collection service would need to be expanded, curtailed or outsourced to private companies to make it work.
In May, Torster recommended the city cease offering trash collection and asking residents to arrange their own private trash pick up through waste management firms, which he estimated would cost approximately $30 a month per household.
Only single or two-family homes receive trash pickup in the City of Aberdeen; businesses and apartment complexes have to make their own arrangements. The city has handled its own trash collection since at least 2000.
The city has not yet taken action, but the consensus is to make a decision before the next fiscal year, beginning in July of 2021.