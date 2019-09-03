Consideration of Transource power line project remains on hold as settlement talks continue

The Maryland Public Service Commission has suspended for another 30 days its consideration of a unpopular, multi-million dollar project to build new power lines in northern Harford County while negotiations between both sides continue.
Transource Maryland submitted a letter to the commission Aug. 26 in which it said it had made “significant” progress toward a settlement with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Power Plant Research Program, but it needed more time to continue those discussions.
Transource, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has been hired by PJM Interconnection — a regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for 13 states — for a $372 million project to build 45 miles of new power lines, upgrade existing substations and build new substations in Maryland and Pennsylvania to provide congestion relief to power lines and improve reliability.
The eastern leg of the project would include nearly 16 miles of power lines between York County in Pennsylvania and Harford County, including 3.1 miles in Harford ending at the Conastone Substation in Norrisville.
Transource filed a motion with the commission on June 21 seeking a 60-day suspension and asked last week that it be extended for an additional 30 days, or until Sept. 26, according to the letter from the commission granting the extension request.
In the letter, Transource said it would be meeting this month with PSC staff, the Office of People’s Counsel and the Power Plant Research Program “to discuss other settlement issues related to state agency parties’ statutory responsibilities."
An update on the settlement status will be provided by Sept. 26, according to the letter.
Residents of northern Harford County and southern Pennsylvania have been fighting the proposed power line project for the last two years, angry they will have to pay for infrastructure that won’t benefit them and that the project will “ruin” farms, property rights and values, rights to privacy and beauty, health and safety, and will cause “great detriment to their very piece of mind.”
They said Transource could use two utility poles already in the area that nearly parallel the new lines proposed route.
PJM denied that claim until earlier this year, when it admitted, in response to questions from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Power Plant Research Program, it could use those lines.