Maryland PSC approves Transource settlement agreement with alternate route through northern Harford County

Transource, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, filed applications with utility regulators in Maryland and Pennsylvania in 2017 to build the 45-mile IEC project for PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization that manages a regional power grid serving 13 states. The project, which initially called for building new power lines as well as new substations and upgrading existing stations, has one segment between eastern Maryland and Pennsylvania and another between western Maryland and Pennsylvania. It is meant to improve the flow of power within the grid and create $800 million in savings for electric customers over 15 years, according to the project website.