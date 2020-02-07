A traffic stop Wednesday in Edgewood led to the arrest of a Baltimore man wanted for armed robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, police said.
Lavonta Graham, 27, of the 700 block of West Saratoga Street, was initially charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and related drug charges following the traffic stop, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers conducted a warrant check and learned Graham was wanted for armed robbery in Baltimore County, along with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, and armed robbery in Baltimore City, police said.
Graham was transported to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack for processing.
Graham posted a $5,000 bond in Harford County, according to electronic court records, but is being held without bond in Baltimore City for charges there. No recent charges are listed for Baltimore County.
Troopers from the state police’s Criminal Enforcement Division’s Firearms Enforcement Unit were on patrol in the area of Brookside Drive at Treetop Drive in Edgewood, around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police stopped a Honda Accord with illegally tinted windows that they said was speeding in the area. Troopers conducted a search of the car and allegedly found marijuana.
Two other people in the vehicle were also charged with civil citations for possession of marijuana.
Graham has an initial appearance scheduled for March 5 in Harford County District Court on the drug charges; no court dates have been set in the city.
Latest Harford County
No attorney is listed for Graham in the court records.