Old Stepney Road in Perryman to close for four months as road is realigned

Old Stepney Road between Spesutia Road and U.S. Route 40 in Perryman will be closed to through traffic for four months for a realignment of the road.
All traffic, including emergency vehicles, will have to access the 1400 block of Old Stepney Road via Spesutia Road, according to a news release from the county. The roadwork is expected to begin on or about June 15, and the realignment is to improve access to Route 40, the release states.
The county said the road is scheduled to reopen Oct. 15.
Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.