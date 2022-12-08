Holiday toy drives in Harford County

During this holiday season, multiple organizations in Harford are having toy drives.

Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 40th annual Christmas toy drive on Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at the Woodsdale Barn, 3520 Woodsdale Road in Abingdon. The festivities will include visits with Santa, music, Christmas movies, and food and beverages from Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef, all inside a heated tent. Parking will be available next door at the park-and-ride lot. People are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

Sylvan Learning Centers of Maryland will use its Bel Air center as a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots literacy program until Dec. 15. Customers and the community at large can contribute new children’s books. Also, Sylvan students will earn tokens that can be exchanged for books in Sylvan’s Motivation Station, donated by the center’s teachers. The students will have the option of keeping the books they earn or donating them to Toys for Tots. Sylvan Bel Air is located in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center, 5 Bel Air S Parkway, #1515.

American Design and Build is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 221 Gateway Dr. in Bel Air. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 16. The company will match toy-for-toy every donation. They are also offering free photos with Santa on Dec. 10 and 17 from 5-8 p.m. Those interested must sign up for a time slot in advance: fb.me/e/28Kn6H6KJ or (410) 557-0555. Toy donations may also be dropped off at this time.

The Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps will accept new, unwrapped toys and clothing items between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. until Dec. 17 at their station, 1601 Level Road.

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette St., is also partnering with Toys for Tots. People can donate new, unwrapped toys at the museum through Dec. 20.