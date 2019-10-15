Guests made their way around to the high school student displays in the Showcase of Knowledge, set up on both sides of the banquet room. Visitors could see displays such as fire and rescue by Bel Air High School students, carpentry and cosmetology by Harford Technical High School, homeland security and emergency preparedness by Joppatowne High School and agriculture and natural resources management by North Harford High School students, who are also members of the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter.