Section of Tollgate Road in Bel Air re-opened after nearly a year

The section of Tollgate Road between Plumtree Road and West Ring Factory Road in Bel Air, closed for nearly a year for a major improvement project, re-opened Friday.
The county pushed to have the road open by the start of school Tuesday, Cindy Mumby, a spokeswoman for Harford County government, said.
Although the road is open, the contractor will be performing some finish work over the next few weeks. It will be done while maintaining traffic through an intermittent one-lane closure during off-peak hours, she said.
This $3.2 million road improvement project included complete road reconstruction to increase the pavement’s life expectancy and to widen the road, making cycling safer on this section of Tollgate.
Sidewalks were installed along the east side to connect the nearby communities. The new sidewalk connects with older sidewalks at Ring Factory, Mumby said.
To reduce flooding issues, the old triple cell culvert at the bottom of the hill, which was deteriorated and undersized, was replaced with a large arch pipe that will significantly increase the capacity for stormwater flow under the road.
The county had planned to close Tollgate for four months to complete the culvert portion of the project, then reopen through the winter and close again in the spring to do the widening and sidewalks.
“The winter was not too bad for the work to continue, so we kept the road closed,” Mumby said. “That allowed the contractor to work through the winter.”
The project was expected to be completed by late June to early August, but that was delayed until late August because utilities had to be moved, she said.
“We had been told they were relocated, but they were not,” Mumby said.
The contractor had to delay its work until the utility company could move the lines, she said.
Tollgate is a main collector road in Harford County and home to many residents. County officials asked drivers to be responsible on the new road and obey the posted 30 mph speed limit.