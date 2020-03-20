Harford County man dead after van strikes toll booth on I-95 near Perryville, police say

A Harford County man died after his vehicle struck a toll booth Wednesday on the Cecil County side of the Tydings Bridge.
Maryland State Police responded to the crash around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. An investigation showed that a white Chevrolet van was driving erratically on northbound I-95 and struck an unoccupied toll booth at the plaza just before Exit 93, according Ron Snyder, a state police spokesman.
The driver, Jacob Weaver, 40, from Joppa, was pronounced dead at the scene, Snyder said. Weaver is not suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.