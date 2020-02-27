‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ return to Tidewater Players in Dream On

Stephanie Mahoney returns as Missy Miller Lee, the take charge leader of the group since they were girls who has sewn every costume and designed every decoration over the years. Missy is most famous for having landed the affections of the teacher they all had a crush on in high school, Mr. Lee, famously becoming engaged to him at the end of the 10th year reunion. As for where she ends up, Mahoney says, “Missy is still an overachiever and still wants everything just right, and it sends her into a tizzy when they’re not so.” She also likens Missy’s journey over the years to her own, as they both have undergone many changes in recent years and they have both continued to handle them in their own “crazy, nutso way.”