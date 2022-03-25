Three Harford organizations receive Keep Maryland Beautiful grants

Havre de Grace Alliance, Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway and Harford Land Trust Inc. have been awarded state grants that will contribute to environmental stewardship in Harford County.

The grants were distributed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Forever Maryland program, which awarded 85 grants totaling $320,000 statewide toward environmental education, community cleanup and beautification projects through the Keep Maryland Beautiful program.

“Keep Maryland Beautiful grants help improve, sustain, and enhance communities all across our state,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “These local initiatives also help Maryland meet our goals of cleaner water and access to green space for all our citizens.”

Both the Havre de Grace Alliance and Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway were recipients of the Clean Up & Green Up Maryland grant. Established in 2017, the grant helps community groups and nonprofit organizations with neighborhood beautification activities that include litter removal, greening activities, community education and citizen stewardship.

The Havre de Grace Alliance plans to use the funds to support the ongoing efforts of the Citizens Against Trash Club of Havre de Grace, as well as an expanded education program in coordination with local schools. Funds also will go toward supplies for cleanups and stipends to interns to manage social media for the Citizens Against Trash Club marketing.

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway plans to use the funds to support the annual River Sweep cleaning event by providing supplies, safety equipment and registration materials.

Harford Land Trust Inc. received the Janice Hollmann Grant, which is given to Maryland land trusts to increase capacity, support community programing and innovation, and foster better-connected land trusts. All grants require a 100 percent match from the land trust of in-kind services and privately raised funds. The grant is given in memory of Janice Hollmann, who exemplified citizen leadership of local land trusts in Maryland, according to a news release.

Harford Land Trust Inc. plans to use the funding to support three projects – strategic land conservation, easement stewardship and completing its strategic plan.

Also, Kristen Kirkwood, executive director of the land trust, was recognized with the Aileen Hughes Award “for recognition as an exemplary conservation partner, Kristin’s leadership, hard work, innovation and dedication as the executive director for the Harford Land Trust, is commendable,” according to the announcement on the Department of Natural Resources’ website. “Kristin Kirkwood attributes as a leader, partner, innovator and high-level performer exemplify the spirit of the Aileen Hughes Award.”

The Aileen Hughes Award comes with a $5,000 grant and is awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership and innovation in a conservation project, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ website. The grant is given annually to honor the late Aileen Hughes, a leader in the conservation movement.

These annual grants are funded by the Maryland Environmental Trust, Forever Maryland, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Maryland Department of Transportation.

“We’re thrilled with the success we’ve seen from the grant program,” Forever Maryland Chair Nick Dilks said. “This program will continue to make a significant environmental, economic, health, and recreational impact across Maryland through these new grant projects.”

Keep Maryland Beautiful recipients included schools, nonprofit groups, municipalities and land trusts in 20 counties and Baltimore city.

Many of the grants focus on developing and supporting communities, families, youth and students who take personal responsibility for the health of their communities, protecting nature and seeking ways to help reduce or resolve environmental challenges.

“It’s important to MDOT’s mission that we contribute to environmental stewardship across Maryland,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr said. “This year’s package of 16 MDOT grants — which include funds for purchasing native shrubs, getting rid of invasive species, educating students and maintaining a pollinator garden — build on the department’s commitment to preserve our ecosystem. I look forward to seeing these projects bloom.”