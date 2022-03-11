Harford County Caucus of African-American Leaders calls for termination of two county officials amid grant controversy

The Harford County Caucus of African-American Leaders has called for the termination of acting county health officer Marcy Austin and county procurement director Karen Myers over their handling of a federal grant to aid the elderly.
Speakers at a news conference Thursday alleged that Austin and Myers lied about their involvement in and knowledge of the cancellation of a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Older Adult Home Modification Program. The money would have been used to fund a three-year program to install safety modifications in the homes of low-income seniors.
Abingdon resident Keisha Jennings-Eakin was one of four grant writers who secured the grant last August with the help of then-health officer David Bishai, and was to be the sole-source provider for the grant. Jennings-Eakin runs the The Right Turn, a local business that specializes in helping people with physical, cognitive or age-related limitations to remain in their homes and live independently.
After Bishai was terminated in October, Jennings-Eakin was removed as the sole-source provider, or the person responsible for completing the work. Health department spokesperson Ronya Nassar said this is because a competitive bidding process was required to properly award the grant money.
“After Dr. Bishai’s departure, Ms. Austin initially refused the grant because proper procurement rules were not followed,” Nassar said in a statement after the news conference Thursday.
The health department revised the procurement process to meet HUD requirements for competitive bidding and was awarded the grant on Feb. 12, Nassar said. The county is in the final stages of completing the request for proposals for the grant and is working with the county’s procurement department.
“We are grateful to have received this grant from HUD to assist the elderly in Harford County,” Nassar said.
After Bishai’s departure, Jennings-Eakins said she was excluded from the project. She said she’d like to be able to work on it, but would be “nervous and hesitant” to do so, worrying that the health department would look for reasons to let her go.
As a minority small business owner, she said, it was difficult finding a partner within local government.
“I have truly lost hope that the truth and fairness will prevail in this manner,” Jennings-Eakin said. “I’ve lost trust in working with my local government.”
The caucus has filed a public information request for documents they say support their claims.
“We believe the documentation will make it very clear that in this case, there’s unfairness and untruthfulness in terms of how this happened to this particular small business owner, an African-American female,” said caucus President Jim Thornton.
Cassandra Beverley, a Bel Air lawyer, affirmed Jennings-Eakin’s qualifications and maintained that she has been treated unfairly.
“We have no confidence that she will receive the fair treatment that she deserves while Marcy Austin and Karen Myers are in charge,” Beverley said.
Council member Andre Johnson said he does not believe anything that comes from the county health department or procurement office. He said he would call on his fellow council members to look at this issue as an ethics violation.
“We, as a County Council, must restore good governance and ethical standards in how we do business in this county for all of our citizens,” Johnson said.
Despite Johnson’s concerns, County Council President Patrick Vincenti said he supports Austin.
“My County Council colleagues and I fully support Ms. Austin in her role as acting health officer and have no desire to see her removed from that role,” Vincenti said in a statement released by Nassar.
When reached for comment, Austin sent The Aegis the same responses issued by Nassar and Vincenti, adding that the county is “definitely moving forward” with the HUD grant.
Cindy Mumby, the county’s government and communications relations director, said that County Executive Barry Glassman has no intention of firing Myers.