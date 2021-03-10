Fire destroys storage shed, causes heat damage to two residences in Edgewood

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an outside storage shed and damaged two nearby homes in Edgewood Tuesday.
Firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company and other departments responded to the fire in the 2600 block of Thornberry Drive around 6:22 p.m. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The fire completely destroyed the storage structure and its contents, with a total value of about $15,000, according to the fire marshal. Two nearby dwelling also sustained heat damage as a result of the fire, the office said.
No one was injured, the fire marshal said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal Tip Line at 410-386-3050.