Street man cited for DUI after crashing pickup, damaging properties in Forest Hill

A Street man has been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed his truck in Forest Hill, damaging multiple vehicles and three properties in the process, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Allen Thompson Jr., 21, of the 3500 block of Scarboro Road, is facing multiple other traffic violations related to the incident, including reckless driving, driving with an expired license, failure to control vehicle speed to avoid collision and knowingly giving false accident report information, according to electronic court records.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Colgate Drive around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Kyle Andersen, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said investigators determined that a 200 Ford Super Duty pickup truck driven by Thompson was traveling south on Colgate Drive when the vehicle traversed the intersection and drove off the roadway into a yard of a home in the 1900 block of Sarah Way.
The pickup struck shrubbery, drove up a hill and went airborne, then struck a flag pole and porch of a home in the 200 block of Colgate Drive before striking the garage of a neighboring home on Colgate before the truck came to rest on top another vehicle in the driveway, Andersen said.
The second vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle, damaging it as well, he said.
No injuries were reported at any of the residences affected, according to police. Thompson and his two passengers were also uninjured.
Thompson does not have an attorney listed in electronic court records and a phone number to reach him for comment could not be located.