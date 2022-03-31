The Grove at Harford reopens for the season

The Grove at Harford, an outlet for local farmers, artisans and food producers to sell their products directly to consumers, will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m..

“We’re excited for a new season at The Grove, where shoppers can find unique items and show their support for our family farms,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I encourage everyone to stop by often and remember to ‘buy local’ in Harford County.”

The Grove will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from April through December, except on holidays. The Grove will have its monthly Fourth Friday events, which will feature live music and local food and craft beverage trucks from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., April through September.

There will also be two larger events, a Cowboy Country Festival on July 16 and a Harvest Festival on Oct. 15. Additionally, the Grove’s new walking trails and playground will be open for everyone.

The Grove is a county-owned site where local farmers and artisans can sell their handcrafted and homegrown goods to the community. Vendors include:

Cherry’s Chocolate Studio — delicious and beautiful chocolate creations;

Highview Farms — wide variety of fresh meats;

Honey’s Dream Hobby Farm — homemade jams, jellies, sauces and pickles;

S&N Creations — unique faux floral arrangements;

Southern Charm Candle Company — hand-poured candles using essential oils and featuring seasonal scents;

Stratford Custom Design — intricate and sturdy wood creations;

Three Oaks Farm — handcrafted products using alpaca wool from the animals on the farm.

The Grove is located at 3519 Conowingo Road in Street. For more information, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/2799/The-Grove-at-Harford. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact Robert Andrews, 410-638-3059 or rkandrews@harfordcountymd.gov.