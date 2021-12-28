Harford County celebrates launch of The Clubhouse, new facility to combat teen substance abuse

“Research shows that if we can get the youth involved in substance-free programming that encourages and empowers them to make healthy choices, we can change their lives,” Alex Denstman, co-CEO and president of Ashley Addiction Treatment Center, said in a news release. “Our goal with The Clubhouse is to offer a space where the youth are excited to come and connect with peers. Prevention is key and The Clubhouse is the only place in our region that invites teens to have fun with mentors looking out for their best interests.”