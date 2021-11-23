xml:space="preserve">
Thanksgiving Day prep in HDG | PHOTOS

Volunteers Chip Paradis, left, and Will Nori unload the next batch of turkeys to be cooked as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Nov 22, 2021
A group of loyal Volunteers gathered at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace Monday to prepare turkeys for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner.
(Matt Button)
Havre de Grace Thanksgiving Day prep 2021
Volunteers Chip Paradis, left, and Will Nori unload the next batch of turkeys to be cooked as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers inspect a tray of turkeys fresh put of the oven as they prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteers inspect a tray of turkeys fresh put of the oven as they prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteer and local restuaranteur Bruce Clarke checks the temperature on the batch of turkeys in the oven as he and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteer and local restuaranteur Bruce Clarke checks the temperature on the batch of turkeys in the oven as he and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers Rodney Swam,, left, and Chris Scarlato share a laugh as they load a batch of cooked turkeys onto trays making room for the next batch as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteers Rodney Swam,, left, and Chris Scarlato share a laugh as they load a batch of cooked turkeys onto trays making room for the next batch as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers Will Nori, front, Pat Vincenti, left, and Chris Scarlato unload the next batch of turkeys to be cooked as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteers Will Nori, front, Pat Vincenti, left, and Chris Scarlato unload the next batch of turkeys to be cooked as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteer Rodney Swam,, left, and Chris Scarlato load a batch of cooked turkeys onto trays making room for the next batch as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havred e Grace.
Volunteer Rodney Swam,, left, and Chris Scarlato load a batch of cooked turkeys onto trays making room for the next batch as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havred e Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers and local restuaranteurs Will Nori, left, and Bruce Clarke add some spices to the next batch of turkeys as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteers and local restuaranteurs Will Nori, left, and Bruce Clarke add some spices to the next batch of turkeys as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers prepare turkeys for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteers prepare turkeys for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Volunteers Will Nori, left, and Patrick VIncenti load the next batch turkeys onto the cart to be prepared for cooking as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace.
Volunteers Will Nori, left, and Patrick VIncenti load the next batch turkeys onto the cart to be prepared for cooking as they and a group of volunteers prepare the birds for Thursday's Community Projects of Havre de Grace Incorporated Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 22, 2021 at the American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
