Texas men arrested in Bel Air catalytic converter theft ring

Two Texas men were arrested and charged Tuesday after a string of catalytic converter thefts in Bel Air.

On May 24, around 10:15 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Redfield Road in Bel Air for the report of a theft. Before deputies got to the scene, they were informed two individuals drove from the area in a silver Chevy Malibu and were suspected of cutting catalytic converters from cars in the area. Deputies canvassed the area but did not locate the individuals.

At 10:30 p.m., deputies conducting routine traffic patrols in the 2200 block of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston observed a Chevy Malibu traveling 20 miles over the speed limit and made a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies saw several items associated with catalytic converter theft in plain view inside the car. The occupants matched the descriptions of the individuals from the earlier catalytic converter thefts. Deputies searched the vehicle and found eight stolen catalytic converters.

Bernard Lamont Lane IV, 20, of Rosenburg, Texas, and Donovan Lee Harris, 19, of Missouri City, Texas, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft $100 to under $1,500, fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.

As the investigation continued, multiple victims were located in the Bel Air area. These catalytic converter thefts, including the initial call for service, all occurred during the evening of May 24 and were located in:

- 900 block Redfield Road – 2003 Honda Element;

- 900 block Fitzpatrick Drive – 2005 Toyota Prius;

- 100 block West Ring Factory Road – 2007 Toyota Prius;

- 1600 block Martha Court – 2009 Toyota Prius;

- 1300 block Scottsdale Drive – 2011 Honda Element;

- 1100 block Royston Place – 2007 Toyota Prius;

- 800 block Tilghman Road – 2007 Toyota Prius;

- One incident being investigated by another agency.

The recovered catalytic converters were matched with the vehicles they were stolen from and returned to the owners. As the investigation progressed, authorities determined the suspects targeted specific vehicles, mainly Toyota Priuses manufactured between 2004 and 2009, because they are larger, contain more copper and precious metals, and are more valuable to scrap, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. Lane was released on a $30,000 bond after a bail review hearing. Both are scheduled for trial Aug. 11.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.