Harford schools to test unvaccinated winter sport athletes weekly; some parents call policy discriminatory

Harford County Public Schools will require students who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and are participating in winter sports or after school fine arts activities to take weekly a COVID-19 test. The testing program is set to start next month.
Some parents who attended Monday’s school board meeting were critical of this procedures and called it discriminatory.
The school system altered its quarantine protocols last month. In an email sent to parents, the system stated: the quarantine period was reduced from 14 days to 10 days; they will only identify students as close contacts in situations where students are unmasked; and, starting Nov. 15, HCPS will start a after-school testing program for high school winter sports and fine arts once a week.
Vaccinated students can choose not to participate in after school testing.
Superintendent Sean Bulson said during Monday’s meeting the difference with winter sports is that activities are moving indoors and close contact among the indoor athletes is “a very different thing” compared to outdoor athletics.
The school system also has been offering testing to prevent large numbers of quarantined students. According to the system’s recovery plan, students and employees who develop symptoms in a school day are given the option to take a rapid test. If the test is negative, a PCR test will be offered.
“A COVID-19 testing program will reduce the number of students and staff needing to quarantine and will reduce disruptions,” the report stated.
Asymptomatic vaccinated students are exempt from quarantining.
During Monday’s meeting, multiple parents, and a student, were critical of the protocols in place. Sam Meros, a student, said being required to quarantine caused him to fail assignments. Parents referred to testing as segregation and claimed testing students who are not vaccinated creates division.
“Either test every single kid, or test none of the kids,” Bryan Zorn, a parent, said. “Testing only the unvaccinated, that’s a little bit discriminatory. And where’s the equity in that?”
Mary Nasuta, the supervisor of health services, said on Monday the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Maryland Department of Health stated people who are vaccinated have the option of not participating in screening programs.
“There’s always a potential that people can have break through infections, but they’re exceedingly more rare,” she said.
Bulson noted the CDC updated its guidance last week. The CDC website stated that “fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 5-7 days after exposure, regardless of whether they have symptoms.”
Bulson also noted the state has not updated its guidelines to match the CDC’s and are still making a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“I know we’ve seen more breakthrough cases,” he said. “We’ve seen them in our students and staff as well.”
The system’s dashboard stated this week that 476 students are in isolation, 486 are in quarantine, 627 students have tested positive of the 4,808 tests that were administered to them. It also states 61 staffers are in isolation, 19 staff are in quarantine, 107 have tested positive of the 402 tests that were administered to them.