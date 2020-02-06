A Cecil County man was found guilty earlier this week of raping a 17-year-old who was staying a relative’s house in Street during the summer of 2018.
A Harford County jury found Ahmet Terzioglu, 48, of North East, guilty of second-degree rape and second-degree assault on Monday, according to court records and a news release from Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger.
Sentencing has been scheduled for April 15. The rape charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison; assault in the second degree carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in Street on July 23, 2018, for the report of a rape, according to the news release. An investigation showed the teen came to Maryland to visit a relative and stay at their home. During her stay, she was sexually assaulted by Terzioglu, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Terzioglu was arrested July 24 and later indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 14, 2018, according to court records.
Terzioglu’s attorney, David Henninger, was not immediately available for comment.