Celebrating Sukkot and Simchat Torah in Harford County

Rabbi Meeka Simerly stands with Ronan and Aoife O'Donnell in a sukkah or hut, holding ritual items traditionally shaken in all directions inside the sukkah. (Courtesy Temple Adas Shalom)

Members of the Harford County Jewish community recently celebrated Sukkot, the Jewish harvest festival, at Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace.

Sukkot began at sundown on Oct. 9 and ended Sunday. It is the first celebratory festival of the Jewish new year, beginning five days after the solemn Yom Kippur observance. The first day of the festival is considered a holy day but the following days include a host of family-focused festivities.

The conclusion of Sukkot marks the beginning of Simchat Torah, a celebration of the completion of the year’s reading of the Torah with the book of Deuteronomy and beginning a new year of reading with the book of Genesis. Children, teachers and congregants marched seven times around the sanctuary with flags and their Torah Scrolls as part of the tradition.