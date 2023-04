Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Simon Goldman shows off his coloring sheet at Temple Adas Shalom’s Community Seder during the congregation's Passover celebration. (Courtesy Temple Adas Shalom)

The Harford County Jewish community celebrated Passover with a community Seder at Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace. The Seder was held on the second night of the eight-day holiday that commemorates the Israelites' escape from captivity in Egypt.