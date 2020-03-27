Two teenage brothers charged as adults with attempted murder in alleged Aberdeen drug robbery

Two Havre de Grace teenagers were charged as adults with attempted murder in connection to an alleged drug-related robbery, the Aberdeen Police Department reported Friday.
Lucas Alan Clark, 16, and his brother, Ethan James Clark, 17, are accused of robbing a 16-year-old and 20-year-old during a drug deal, the department reported. The brothers have been charged as adults and are being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, according to online court records.
Both Clark brothers are charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts each of first-degree assault and armed robbery, as well as various related gun and drug charges.
Aberdeen police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Rock Glenn Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
There, they met a 16-year-old who said he had been robbed at gunpoint. The teen told police he and a 20-year-old friend had come from Bel Air for a drug transaction. The brothers were allegedly interested in buying marijuana, Aberdeen police said.
When they met, the brothers allegedly pulled out handguns and tried to rob them. The 20-year-old ran to his car and was shot at by one of the brothers, police reported, and the 16-year-old had his shoes, shirt and cellphone taken at gunpoint. The brothers then ran away, and the 16-year-old sought help from a nearby home.
Lt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department said crimes of this caliber are uncommon in Aberdeen, which has gone years without a homicide and seen serious crimes decline in that time.
“Fortunately, no one was struck here and injured,” he said.
Police developed the Clark brothers as suspects and, at 6 a.m. Thursday with assistance from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on a home on the unit block of Walnut Lane in Havre de Grace, where the brothers live with their parents, police said.
There, they found a loaded revolver resembling the one used in the alleged incident, two pellet guns, 20 grams of marijuana and a ledger related to drug transactions along with ammunition for the revolver and pellet guns.
Reiber said that said that investigators believe one of the weapons allegedly used in the robbery was a pellet gun.
Online court records do not list an attorney for either brother.