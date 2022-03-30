Teacher of Year finalists announced for Harford County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year finalists were announced during the the Board of Education of Harford County’s meeting Monday.

The finalists are: Rebecca Gault, Bel Air High School, English teacher; Ashley Gereli, Churchville Elementary School, special education teacher; Elizabeth Nemeth, Havre de Grace Middle School, social science teacher; Cybil Rohner, Fallston Middle School, mathematics teacher; and Amy Wolff, Swan Creek School, reading specialist.

The 28th annual Teacher of Year celebration will be held virtually on April 12, according to Jillian Lader, manager of communications for the school system. All of the finalists will be honored at the event before Teacher of the Year is announced, Lader said.

The teacher will be entered into the Maryland Teacher of the Year competition.

Administrative candidates

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Ben Richardson presented the candidates for administrative and supervisory positions that need to be filled: Peter S. Carpenter, director of Organizational Development and Continuous Learning; Rebecca L. Spencer, supervisor of Teacher Preparation and Professional Development; and Joseph Connolly, coordinator of Magnet and Career and Technical Education Programs.

Here is a list of the approved candidates for principal and assistant principal pools:

Principal pool, elementary: Zachary Greenbaum, Christian Slattery, Rahshida Wilson.

Principal pool, secondary: Sandra McMichael, Helen Miller, Brad Spence, Mark Truszkowski.

Assistant principal pool, elementary: Gwendolyn Benjamin-Jones, Brittany Godfrey, Stephanie Harris, Caitlin Sieracki, Sherry Thier, Melissa Van Ruiten, Rahshida Wilson, Michael Wright.

Assistant principal pool, xecondary: Suzette Attah, Jordan Birnbaum, Lauren Cody, Terri Cohee, Jennifer Knoll, Ri-Chard McCarthy, Emily Snow, Diane Sumutka.

“These are AP and principal pools; if a position becomes available, they can be considered for that opening,” Lader said.

The board will hold its next meeting on April 11.