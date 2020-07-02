Harford County offering curbside tax document pickup

Though residents are encouraged to file their taxes online or by mail, Harford County is now offering a curbside pickup service for residents submitting their property tax documents and payment for other fees at the county office building in Bel Air.
Those wishing to pay in-person are instructed to park along the north side of the Harford County Office Building, located at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air, and call 410-638-3450 or look for an attendant while remaining in the car, according to a news release.
County staff will then ferry the documents back to the office, along with payment, which should be in the form of a check or money order. No cash will be accepted.
The county still encourages people to pay their bills electronically or by mail, especially senior citizens and those at high-risk for serious COVID-19 infections, county spokesperson Cindy Mumby said. Tax bills come with an enclosed envelope, making it easy to return the forms.
“That is obviously the safest way, but we do know there are some folks who are used to coming to the county building,” she said. “We wanted to provide that for them.”
Property tax bills went out Tuesday, and the service has attracted 15 people as of Wednesday, Mumby said, though some were paying other bills or dropping off documents.
The county administration building is still closed to the public, but its vestibule is open for residents to submit documents and payment through a drop box, Mumby said. Another drop box to the rear of the building is also open to receive documents.
The first half of property taxes are due by Sept. 30, and the second half is due by Dec. 31, Mumby said.