‘Rapunzel’ and ‘Tarzan’ at Harford Community College

If you love musicals, Harford Community College has you covered the next two weekends. Performances of the musicals “Rapunzel” and “Tarzan” will take the stages of the Blackbox Theater and Amoss Center, both in Bel Air.

“Rapunzel” enters its second run this weekend at the Blackbox Theater in Joppa Hall. Showtimes are June 10-11 at 8 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m.

The Actors Guild of Harford Community College is performing “Rapunzel,” a musical comedy by David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Michael Skloff, the Emmy Award-winning team behind the mega-hit television series “Friends.” “Rapunzel” is a familiar tale with a fantastic new spin and all the charm you’d expect from the minds that have been making the world laugh non-stop for more than two decades.

Forced to live alone in a tower with nothing but her hair and her witch (literally) of a mother, Rapunzel’s 16th birthday has arrived, meaning she’ll be able to see the outside world for the first time as her mother had promised. Afraid to let her go, however, the witch reneges.

Luckily for Rapunzel, a young prince named Brian happens across her tower and calls out to her, as he’s seen the witch do: “Rapunzel! Rapunzel! Let down your hair!” Before the Prince and Rapunzel have their inevitable happily ever after, though, they’ll have to face the wrath of the witch and a few other hilarious obstacles.

The show is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Also, the Phoenix Festival Theater will perform Tarzan June 17-18 at 8 p.m. and June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Amoss Center.

Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s “Tarzan of the Apes,” “Tarzan” follows the storyline from the book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang.

Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

“Tarzan” features heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins and hits such as the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds,” make “Tarzan” an unforgettable theatrical experience. The show is being directed by Bambi Johnson.

Tickets are $8 to $ 12 for “Rapunzel” and $16-$22 for “Tarzan.” To purchase tickets, visit tickets.harford.edu. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211.