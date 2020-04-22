Thieves stole more than $4,000 of Apple products from Aberdeen Target, police say

The Aberdeen Police Department is seeking citizen help to identify and arrest two males who stole about $4,200 in Apple products from Target earlier this month.
Video captured at the store shows the two alleged thieves entering the Target at 1025 Middelton Road in Aberdeen separately at around 8:39 p.m. April 16, keeping their distance from each other.
The first male asks a store employee to open a locked drawer to examine an Apple watch. After the employee unlocks the cupboard, the other suspect swoops in and the two begin shoveling products into a bag they also took from the store. The two then run away; the theft took them approximately 4 minutes.
Lt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department said this is a common thieving tactic; one person engages a store employee while an accomplice waits in the wings to avoid suspicion and help grab items.
"Once the cabinets open, the individuals work in tandem,” he said. “They don’t want to draw suspicion.”
The employee is not a suspect in the theft, Reiber said.
The the two suspects drove off in a white 2020 Nissan Altima, which had New York tags JPA8644. The two are also suspects in thefts from other Target stores in Bel Air and White Marsh, Sgt. Shannon Persuhn wrote in an email, and the theft appears to have been planned.
The investigation is ongoing. Aberdeen police encourage anyone with information about the crime or the identities of the two suspects to call Persuhn at 410-272-2121 or email spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov. All tips are confidential.