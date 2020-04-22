Thieves stole more than $4,000 of Apple products from Aberdeen Target, police say

These two men are responsible for the theft of thousands of dollars in electrontics from the Aberdeen Target on 4/16/20. They may be driving a white 2020 Nissan Altima with NY tags JPA8644. Know who they are? Contact Sgt Persuhn at 410-272-2121 or spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov. You can also message us here on Facebook. All tips are confidential #HarfordNews #AberdeenPDMD #TheftSuspects #IDRequest