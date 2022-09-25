Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace | PHOTOS

Legend Smith, 5, of Aberdeen, gathers the large bean bags on a giant inflatable corn hole at The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement 8 Ohms band creator Kevin Basiliko plays as he walks through the dancing crowd during The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Corrine Kulovitz, 12, and her brother Zavian Kulovitz, 10, toss extra large bean bags on a giant inflated corn hole at The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Kevin Basiliko, left, and Rico Clark of the 8 Ohms Band play among the crowd gathered in Concord Point Park for The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in downtown Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Glenda Lowery, of Woodlawn, tastes a strawberry moscato at The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Aaron Gavaletz, of Havre de Grace, tries a virtual reality experience of a hot air balloon ride with help from Brittney Mash at the Barone Fini vendor's station during the 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Lauren Martin, of Columbia, left, Lisa Akoma, of Pikesville, Amanda Klingenberger, of Annapolis, and Glenda Lowery, of Woodlawn toast during The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Crowds gathered to sample wine at The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Kate Mezzer, of Stewartstown, PA, gets a sample oc Confetti wine from volunteer Bethany Kinder during The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Dan Worrell, left, and his father Dave Worrell grill and season New Orleans style with butter and chees oysters from their Fallen Pine Oyster Farm at The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Kareema Patton, of Joppa, poses for a photo in Concord Point Park during The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Etched wine glasses with complimentary tasting cards were set on the entrance tables for festival attendees at The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)Advertisement Christina Tserkis and Brian Tomco, of Edgewood, take in the view from the Friends-Concord Point Lighthouse during The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival in Havre de Grace. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)