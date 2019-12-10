Crews from Susquehanna Hose fire company in Havre de Grace, investigating a report of someone yelling for help in the Chesapeake Bay, are being released after an “extensive search," according to a post on its social media accounts.
Lauren Moses, a public information officer for the Maryland Natural Resources Police, who also responded to the call, said it was determined to be unfounded.
The yelling was coming from near Tydings Park. Dense fog in the area hampered search efforts, the fire company said at about 3:15 p.m.
The Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter was requested to assist with the search, with its infrared capabilities, according to the post. The WBAL-TV 11 helicopter was also overhead assisting.
Maryland Natural Resources Police were also responding to the call in boats, but as of shortly before 4 p.m. had not found anyone, public information officer Lauren Moses said.
No reports had been made of anyone missing, she said.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the fire company said that after an extensive search, nothing was found and units were being released.