Federal grant to fund final design work for Susquehanna River Rail Bridge

A grant award of $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help fund final design work for the replacement of the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge connecting Havre de Grace and Perryville.

According to a news release from Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican who represents the First District, the replacement of the 115-year-old bridge “will have a higher clearance above the river and feature a moveable span that can more efficiently open and close to maritime traffic.”

“Replacing this heavily used and older bridge will improve the safety of all travelers, including maritime traffic below it, and create economic opportunity for residents of the first district,” Harris said in the release. “I look forward to seeing the final design and replacement of the Susquehanna bridge.”

The grant money will go to the National Railroad Passenger Corp., also known as Amtrak.

Steve Gamatoria, Havre de Grace’s director of administration, told The Aegis via email that he was “pleased the project is moving forward and [looking] forward to seeing the final design and replacement.”