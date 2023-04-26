Suspect wanted in killing of Georgia teen last seen in Edgewood

A man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in Georgia was last seen in Harford County.

On March 28 at 3:07 a.m., the Richmond County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gun shots at the Richmond Summit Apartments on the 700 block of Broad Street in Augusta, Georgia. There deputies found 13-year-old Buddy Brown, who had been fatally shot.

Gregory Thornton, 30, was named as the suspect. Police said Thornton fled Georgia after the shooting with his girlfriend and traveled to Maryland.

“This offender allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old child from Georgia and fled to the state of Maryland,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Albert Maresca said Wednesday. “Consequently, the United States Marshall Service is seeking help from the community to capture this fugitive and bring him to justice.”

Thornton allegedly shot Brown because Brown would not open the apartment complex’s gate for him. Brown was at the gate because he was waiting for a DoorDash delivery and Thornton did not live at the complex, Maresca said.

On April 18, police tracked Thornton to an apartment in Edgewood but when the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force moved in on him, he fled in a vehicle.

“He allegedly is involved with drug trafficking and allegedly returned to Baltimore to re-up his stash,” Maresca said. Thornton’s home address could not be verified.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office described Thornton as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with white racing stripes and a temporary Maryland license plate T1230568.

This is the car U.S. Marshals say Gregory Thornton, who is wanted in the shooting death of a Georgia teen, fled in when they tried to arrest him in Edgewood, Maryland, on April 18, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Marshals)

Thornton is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond County Investigator Sean Morrow at 706-432-5281 or Dep. Maresca at 202-819-5058.