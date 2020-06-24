Man arrested, charged with arson in connection to Bel Air fires

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to 1200 block of Bel Air Road for the report of a building fire and found two different buildings ablaze, according to the fire marshal’s office. The metal shell structures house eight businesses, and two of them were on fire. Car shops Too Tuff to Buff and Dent Doctors both suffered direct fire damage and others sustained smoke and water damage, said senior deputy fire marshal Oliver Alkire.