Man arrested, charged with arson in connection to Bel Air fires

Investigators have arrested a Delaware man in connection to two Saturday fires that caused more than $1 million in property damage to a pair of businesses behind the Birroteca restaurant on Bel Air Road, the fire marshal reported Wednesday.
Richard Benjamin Lodeski, 43 of Wilmington, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. If convicted, he could face a 50-year sentence and $50,000 in fines, according to the release.
Investigators arrested Lodeski without incident Tuesday evening and he was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, according to the release. It is unclear whether Lodeski has an attorney.
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to 1200 block of Bel Air Road for the report of a building fire and found two different buildings ablaze, according to the fire marshal’s office. The metal shell structures house eight businesses, and two of them were on fire. Car shops Too Tuff to Buff and Dent Doctors both suffered direct fire damage and others sustained smoke and water damage, said senior deputy fire marshal Oliver Alkire.
Investigators said the fires’ kindling was captured on camera, but surveillance footage did not show a suspect. Officials put out a description of a suspicious truck that was connected to the incident, and a day later, the fire marshal’s office released an image of the suspect taken at the Wawa in the 700 block of Bel Air Road.
Lodeski was arrested after a traffic stop by Maryland State Police. He was pulled over on Business Route 1 in Bel Air and pulled into the state police barracks parking lot for the stop, Alkire said. From there, a team of OSFM and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators arrested him.
Investigators have collected evidence from the scene of the fires, Alkire said, which is undergoing testing, but they have not determined a motive for the alleged incident or Lodeski’s connection to either of the businesses.
Lodeski was a longtime Bel Air resident, but recently moved to Delaware, Alkire said. He also recently registered a handyman business at a home where he formerly lived in town.
