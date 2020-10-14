U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Harford County rubblefill appeal, likely ending 30-year legal battle

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to examine the case of a Harford County rubble landfill Tuesday — ostensibly ending a legal battle that has endured for nearly three decades.
A Harford County jury had awarded the property owners, Maryland Reclamation Associates, $45.5 million in 2018, saying the county engaged in a “regulatory taking” of the 55-acre property on Gravel Hill Road near Havre de Grace. However, Maryland’s appellate court overturned the case last year and the state’s high court upheld the lower court’s ruling in April.
MRA president and founder Richard Schafer pledged to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court declined to hear the case Tuesday.
Schafer was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
William Hooper, an attorney for MRA, said he learned Tuesday the Supreme Court would not consider the case. The next steps for the company were still being decided, he said.
“A little soon to tell,” he said. “We have to evaluate what, if anything, we can do.”
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case was a victory for county residents.
Glassman has long opposed the project and made it a key part of his 1990 campaign for a seat on the county council, when the rubblefill was a contentious issue.
“This victory belongs to the citizens of Harford County, especially those who first stood up to protect their community,” he said in a statement. “It also vindicates our decision not to use county tax dollars to pay MRA to settle the case. Instead, we successfully defended our position that local governments have the ability to adopt responsible development regulations.”
MRA purchased the site in 1990 for the purpose of developing a rubblefill to deposit waste from construction sites and debris from demolished buildings. However, the company was unable to get approval due in large part to a 1991 bill from the Harford County Council that made development regulations for such a facility more strict.
Schafer and MRA sued the county, but the Maryland Court of Appeals in 2010 ruled in favor of the defendent. In 2013, MRA filed suit again, initially seeking $100 million in damages, claiming that the county’s actions in the 1990s had made the property worthless and that the firm should be compensated.
In 2018, a six-person jury of the Harford County’s Circuit Court awarded MRA $45.5 million in damages, believed to be among the largest civil judgments in the history of that court.
The county appealed the judgment, and in 2019 the Maryland Court of Special Appeals overturned the circuit court jury’s decision.
MRA appealed and, in April, the Maryland Court of Appeals once again ruled in favor of Harford County, upholding a lower state court’s 2019 decision to reverse the $45.4 million judgment against the county government.
The company has filed at least five cases related to the rubblefill, stretching back to 1990, according to a petition for a writ of certiorari filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.
