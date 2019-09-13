Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Havre de Grace home

A woman and her grandsons were able to escape her Havre de Grace home safety with the help of a neighbor after a fire started in a basement bedroom.
The fire, which was reported around 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Superior Street, caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the single story rancher, and destroyed approximately $15,000 in contents, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Susquehanna Hose Company responded and were able to control the fire in approximately 10 minutes, according to the fire marshal.
The fire marshal said the homeowner awoke to smoke, and that no smoke alarm system was present.
All three occupants were being assisted by friends and family, according to the fire marshal.