Three murder-suicides in recent months abnormal for Harford; more seeking services from Harford crisis center as pandemic drags on

From Jan. 1 through Nov. 15, 623 people have stayed in resident crisis beds at the Klein Family Crisis Center, which opened last year, Redding said. The beds are used for suicidal persons, drug addicts with a high potential for relapse or anyone who could benefit from an intensive therapeutic program, among other reasons. In March of this year, the center was averaging eight guests at its walk-in urgent care center. Over the past month, the urgent care center has averaged 13 per day.