Summer Jam Family Fun Day in Havre de Grace on Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Families looking for a fun and low-cost outing with activities for all ages will find one at the 10th annual Summer Jam Family Fun Day on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. The block party-style event will be held in the Somerset Manor neighborhood, located at 101 Stansbury Court in Havre de Grace.

Guests can enjoy carnival-style games with prizes, a moon bounce, face painting and food concessions, as well as receive health screenings and check out vendor booths to learn about local businesses, services and programs.

Advertisement

There is no admission fee and the event is open to the public.

Game tickets provide 10 plays for $1 and can be used for classics such as duck pond and ring toss; the moon bounce and face painting are free. Refreshments will be available to purchase for $2 per treat with fair favorites such as snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn and more.

Advertisement

DJ Droopy will be providing musical entertainment. Community resources that will be on hand include: APG Federal Credit Union, Harford County Health Department, Harford County Office on Aging, Havre de Grace Police Department, Inner County Outreach, Maryland Physicians Care, Nova Wellness Program, Seedco/Maryland Health Connection, Susquehanna Hose Company, Susquehanna Workforce Network, UM Upper Chesapeake Community Outreach and Health Improvement, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Omicron Chi Zeta Chapter.

“Our residents look forward to Summer Jam each year to welcome visitors and show off our neighborhood,” said Nicki Biggs, acting executive director of Havre de Grace Housing Authority, which operates Somerset Manor. “It’s always exciting to see the crowds and the event provides a fun way for everyone to interact as they play, dance and eat together while learning about the many businesses and resources in the area.”

The event is being hosted by The SUCCESS Project, which stands for “Supporting the Upward Climbto Continued Economic Self-Sufficiency.” The nonprofit organization provides at-risk youth and low-income adults with free services that teach life skills and encourage economic independence. The program offers case management and referral services for education, job training, employment, health care, financial education, credit counseling, home ownership, career advancement, transportation and entrepreneurship.

For more information about Summer Jam or The SUCCESS Project, visit theupwardclimb.org.